Fort Bragg collects cards for WWII veteran’s 100th birthday

FORT BRAGG, NC (WIS) - A special member of Fort Bragg is turning 100 years old this week, and staff members need your help to make him feel special.
WWII Veteran, Edward Stever, is turning 100 years old on March 22. Stever spends time volunteering at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, NC.
“We want to make his birthday special!” Fort Bragg members posted on Facebook.
They ask that you please take time to send a birthday card to:
Ed Stever, c/o ASOM 100 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville, NC 28301
Happy Birthday, Edward!
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.