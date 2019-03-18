First Alert Forecast: Carolina Sunshine and Cool Early Spring Temperatures This Week

Super Weather For The Arrival of Spring
A dry cold front will move through today the state today giving us another shot of cooler air. This cool air will be with us for much of the work week with below normal temperatures. In fact, some areas could dip into the lower 30s by Tuesday morning. Otherwise, it’s mostly sunny days with Highs in the 60s.
We’ll be on the backside of High pressure by late week, temperatures will rise to near 70 by Friday and lower to middle 70s by the weekend. As of now, things look to continue dry most of the week.
Weather Highlights:
- Great forecast all week!
- Mostly sunny, cool days…clear, chilly nights. Highs in the 60s…Lows from middle 30s to lower 40s by the end of the week
- 70s return by Friday
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 60s
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows middle to upper 30s
Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Highs upper 50s
Wednesday – Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower to middle 60s
