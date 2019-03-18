Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Lexington County, no students on board

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Crews responded to a crash involving a school bus and one other vehicle in Lexington County on Monday morning.
The incident happened on Hwy. 321 at Lewis Rast Rd. in Swansea around 6:30 a.m., officials said.
Lexington School District 4 spokesperson Lisa Ingram said no kids were on the bus at the time of the incident. She said the accident happened when the bus driver was headed out for her morning route. There are no reports of the bus driver being injured.
The driver of the vehicle was reportedly taken to the hospital with injuries. There is no word yet on the extent of those injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.