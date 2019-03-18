CPD investigating armed robbery and shooting on House Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that led to a shooting on the 1100 block of House Street.
The suspect is accused of robbing a 39-year-old male victim earlier this morning during an arranged meet up.
According to police, the suspect demanded the victim's wallet and cell phone.
The suspect then shot the victim in the arm after they handed over the items.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for their non-life threatening injury.
