The 37th annual St. Pat’s in Five Points celebration draws tens of thousands of people

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It's considered one of the largest St. Patrick's Day events in the southeast.
The 37th annual St. Pat's in Five Points celebration kicked off Saturday, drawing tens of thousands of people.
It was the place to be to celebrate, hang out with friends, and enjoy Irish food, drinks, and fun.
One person, who went to the event tells WIS “All the green, the fact that people are diving into the St. Patrick’s day theme I’ve seen people dressed like absolute craziness.”
For 37 years, the tradition continues as people of all ages came out to celebrate the festivities. Every year many say there’s always something to remember.
Deputy Chief Melron Kelly with the Columbia Police Department shares with WIS one memory he says he’ll never forget.
“In 2001, I got a young lady about 4’11 about 98 pounds gave me the best whipping I ever had that night after the festival,” Kelly said. “She wanted me to point her to Green Street and I was trying to explain to her that we were standing on Green Street at the time and she beat me up. That was probably the weirdest thing that’s ever happened.”
This year, the festival was expected to draw around 45,000 people to enjoy live music and other activities.
Some who say it was their first time out, plan to “make it a tradition now.”
