Overall top seed Duke highlights 8 teams playing in NCAA Tournament in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is set!
Several teams are looking to bring home the national championship this year and a few of those teams are making their way to Columbia this week.
Duke is the overall top seed and they will play in the East Regional. The ACC champs took down Florida State in the conference's title game in Charlotte on Saturday night. Having the Blue Devils at Colonial Life Arena also means South Carolina native Zion Williamson returns home. The ACC Tournament MVP is the team's second-leading scorer averaging 22.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
Duke will take on the No. 16 seed. However, that team has yet to be determined. North Carolina Central or North Dakota State. Those two teams will compete in a play-in game in Dayton, Ohio.
In the South Regional, the Virginia Cavaliers claim the top seed. They will take on Gardner-Webb.
In the South Regional's 8-9 matchup, No. 8 Ole Miss will face No. 9 Oklahoma.
Here’s a look at all of the upcoming games slated to take place in Columbia.
NCAA TOURNAMENT
East Regional
- No 1. Duke vs. No. 16 NC Central/No. 16 North Dakota State
- No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF
South Regional
- No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb
- No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma
