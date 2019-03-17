Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-77 in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on I-77 near mile marker 88 in York County.
Around 1:50 p.m., a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north when the driver traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a median, and overturned.
The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, but was ejected from the bike. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger on the motorcycle has been identified as 61-year-old Tina Outlaw.
She was also wearing a helmet and was ejected from the bike as well. She was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
