Former HUD Secretary campaigns in Columbia ahead of 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Presidential Candidates continue to visit the Palmetto State ahead of the 2020 election.
Sunday, Julián Castro, former San Antonio Mayor and a Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama was added to that list.
Columbia was among his stops Sunday where he spoke to voters and community leaders about why he is running.
"I feel tremendously blessed with the opportunity that I've had in this country. I want to make sure that no matter who you are, what your background is, where you come from, how much money your folks have or don't have, that you're able to reach your American dream too,” Castro said.
Castro also visited Charleston and Orangeburg. He joins a growing list of Democratic Party candidates like Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand and Bernie Sanders who have visited South Carolina.
