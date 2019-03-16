Ten inmates released from SCDC early due to miscalculations of sentences

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Ten inmates have been released earlier than they should have been from the S.C. Department of Corrections.
Between 2016 to 2018 clerical errors made in calculations of sentences for inmates who are eligible for release after serving 85 percent of their sentence.
Six of the ten inmates are currently back in SCDC custody.
The day SCDC learned of the early releases, it notified courts and started the process to return the inmates back to SCDC custody.
Many were picked up immediately.
SCDC also has asked the courts for bench warrants so it can pick up the remaining inmates.
Most of the cases involved drug sentences.
All victims who are registered with SCDC are notified when their offender is released or transferred to another institution. The same procedure occurred with these cases.
This error was discovered in February during a review of parole records.
SCDC has done a systematic review of its practices and has enhanced the system to make sure these types of errors will not happen again.
Original sentence dates for the ten inmates ranged from 2009 to 2017. The average length of remaining time on their sentences is two and a half years.
An average of 9,000 inmates was released from SCDC custody each of the past three years.
