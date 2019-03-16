RCSD search for two brothers connected to shots fired calls on Manorwood Court

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects, who are also brothers.
On March 10th just before 11 p.m., RCSD responded to multiple shots fired calls at the 100 block of Manorwood Court.
Using vehicle descriptions provided by dispatch, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Durango observed as having a fresh bullet hole.
The driver of the vehicle, who originally identified himself as Kamron Gibson-Brown, was irate. During the traffic stop, the brother of the driver arrived on the scene claiming he had been shot in his lower body and was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Deputies were able to determine the driver of the vehicle to actually be Karlos Gibson-Brown, 25.
Kamron Gibson-Brown, 20, was the brother who had been shot and was transported to the hospital.
Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found a loaded firearm that was turned into evidence.
Karlos Gibson-Brown is facing charges of false information, driving under suspension, unlawful carry of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
His brother, Kamron Gibson Brown is facing a charge for breach of peace.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
