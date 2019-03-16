One dead after three vehicle collision on US178 in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A three-vehicle collision on US178 has left one person dead.
The crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Woodhaven Road.
Vehicle 1 was traveling west when it crossed the center line and struck vehicle 2 head-on. Vehicle 1 then struck vehicle 3.
The occupant of vehicle 1 was entrapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. They were not wearing a seat belt.
The occupant of vehicle 2 was transported from the scene to an area hospital in serious condition.
The occupant of vehicle 3 was also transported from the scene to an area hospital with injuries.
They were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The identities of the deceased and the other individuals involved in this crash are unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.