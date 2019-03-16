Irmo Police lead on brief chase after attempting to stop stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An Irmo Police officer was involved in a brief chase after attempting to stop a vehicle that later was discovered to be stolen.
Around 12 p.m. this afternoon, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle for reckless driving Columbia Avenue near College Street.
The vehicle refused to stop and took off onto Archers Lane in Irmo. The vehicle then made an abrupt turn onto Shadowleaf Court where he struck a street sign, disabling the vehicle in the front yard of a house.
The driver and only passenger fled the vehicle on foot.
Irmo officers along with the assistance of the Lexington County K9 Team were able to keep the passenger contained and tracked him to a yard off Woodcreek Court just a few blocks away.
The driver was taken into custody a short time later without incident.
The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cayce earlier in the day and the driver has been identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile.
The juvenile will be booked into DJJ on the charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and driving without a license.
They will also have to answer to Family Court for these charges.
