Secret underground dining experience pops-up in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Have you ever wanted to be a part of a secret club? Well your chance has arrived. “The Underground Kitchen," an exclusive ticketed dining event, is coming to Columbia on March 23rd.
The “UGK” is a 60 person dining experience complete with chefs from all over the country who create stunning menus for a one-night-only experience in a secret location. The founder of “UGK," Micheal Sparks, has made it his mission to take dining to another level. “How UGK got started – we moved from New York City to Richmond, and as you know in south, everybody drives, everybody gets from their house to their car – nobody talks and so it was hard to meet neighbors,” Sparks said. “So we said the best way to meet neighbors is over dinner – so we started throwing dinner parties and a few of the neighbors got together and we said hey let’s make this into a business.”
The business has absolutely taken off since it’s inception in 2014, and the events have popped up all over the eastern seaboard. The event menus and locations are kept completely a secret until only a few hours before the event to ensure exclusivity. Each event is completely unique and for their new 2019 series “Retrospective," Sparks says the bar has never been higher. “It’s so funny with all the crazy things going on in the world right now – through food and wine, you see how much people really have in common – and of course after a few glasses of wine you all have a lot in common.”
The “Retrospective” series kicks off in Columbia and tickets can be found at The Underground Kitchen’s website.
