Secret underground dining experience pops-up in Columbia

The “UGK” is a 60 person dining experience complete with chefs from all over the country who create stunning menus for a one-night-only experience in a secret location. The founder of “UGK," Micheal Sparks, has made it his mission to take dining to another level. “How UGK got started – we moved from New York City to Richmond, and as you know in south, everybody drives, everybody gets from their house to their car – nobody talks and so it was hard to meet neighbors,” Sparks said. “So we said the best way to meet neighbors is over dinner – so we started throwing dinner parties and a few of the neighbors got together and we said hey let’s make this into a business.”