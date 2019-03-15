Search underway for missing plane that was headed for South Carolina

(WYFF) - Search crews are hunting for a missing plane that was headed to South Carolina Thursday evening but never arrived, according to officials.
Officials with Macon County Emergency Management said the single-engine aircraft was flying from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Aiken, South Carolina. Its last known location was in the Whiteside Mountain area near the Macon-Jackson county line.
Crews from Macon and Jackson counties were searching for the plane Friday morning. Emergency managers said weather conditions are hampering some search efforts. They said the area is remote and rugged, but ground crews are following several leads.
Officials said the plane is believed to have one passenger on board.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.