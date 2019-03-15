I-95 SB at the Santee Bridge still blocked after fatal collision with two vehicles, tractor trailer

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - I-95 southbound has been blocked for hours after a fatal collision between two vehicles and a tractor trailer late Thursday night.
Lance Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed early Friday morning that there was a fatality in the collision that’s blocked this portion of I-95 for more than five hours.
Officials say drivers should expect delays and that lanes should re-open at some point Friday morning.
