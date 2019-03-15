Former SC State star Harper inducted into MEAC Hall of Fame

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Dwayne Harper, a former standout at Orangeburg-Wilkinson and South Carolina State, is now one of five new inductees in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.
“Being inducted into the MEAC Hall of Fame is a great honor,” Harper said. “Being recognized as one of the outstanding players at SC State and in the conference is special. Both SC State and the MEAC provided me a great opportunity to play football and get a great education, and in the process, taught me about pride, the camaraderie of teammates, and that I could compete against the best in the world.”
Harper, an All-American defensive back for the Bulldogs, played at SC State from 1984 to 1987. Following his time in Orangeburg, Harper went on to play 12 seasons in the National Football League. Harper spent time playing for the Detroit Lions, San Diego Chargers, and the Seattle Seahawks.
Harper was inducted into the SC State Hall of Fame in 1998 and named to the Bulldog Centennial Football team in 2007.
The former O-W Bruin standout is the 25th player from SC State to be inducted into the MEAC Hall of Fame, giving the Bulldogs the most members to be enshrined to date.
