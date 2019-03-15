First Alert Forecast: Tracking cooler weather for your weekend!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for some cooler weather this weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Saturday will feature clouds and some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
· On Sunday, on St. Patrick’s Day, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temps will be in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the low 60s.
· We’ll wake up Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
· Most of next week will feature dry weather under a mix of sun and clouds.
First Alert Weather Story:
The cold front that brought scattered rain and storms to parts of the Midlands today will move farther to the east, but we’ll keep a few clouds around tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s by early Saturday morning.
With the front to our southeast by Saturday, we’ll see improving conditions through the day. In fact, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies early on. Then, sky conditions will gradually become partly cloudy through the morning into the afternoon. Most of the day will also be dry, especially if you’re going to any of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Columbia Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 60s by afternoon.
By Sunday, on St. Patrick’s Day, temperatures will start the day in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the low 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.
We’ll start your Monday with temperatures in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Most of next week will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the lower 70s.
Tonight: Clouds & Stars. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: W/NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Clouds & Some Sunshine. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/NW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.