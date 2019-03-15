First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Today For A Possible Gusty Shower/Storm

First Alert Today for Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms
Turning Much Cooler For The Weekend Into Next Week
A cold front will move into the state today with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may have some brief heavy rain and gusty winds. The front has weakened considerably over the last few days as its moved East, so a major threat of severe weather is gone. Still, again, a gusty shower/storm possible. It will be breezy and warm ahead of the front today.
The front will move through by late evening and we’ll see a wind shift as temperatures fall into the 60s for daytime Highs and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s the next several days.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert today as a cold front arrives…ahead of the front will be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
- A few isolated storms could contain brief heavy rain and gusty winds
- Cooler temperatures tomorrow through much of next week
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. 50% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to Near 80
Tonight: Skies will clear. Breezy and cooler. Lows Upper 40s
Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs Lower 60s
