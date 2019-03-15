Fairfield County officers identify suspect connect to church-related thefts

Fairfield County officers identify suspect connect to church-related thefts
By Jazmine Greene | March 15, 2019 at 4:37 PM EST - Updated March 15 at 4:37 PM

FAIRFEILD COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department has identified a suspect believed to be connected to multiple church-related thefts.

Maurice Sherrod Gibson is wanted in connection to one theft from a church in the Jenkinsville area of Fairfield County and four similar incidents in Lancaster County.

Maruice Sherrod Gibson (Source: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)
Maruice Sherrod Gibson (Source: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)

Gibson was last seen driving a dark-colored Chevrolet and is believed to live in the Columbia area.

If you have information regarding this suspect, please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (803-635-4141) or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (803-283-3388).

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.