Fairfield County officers identify suspect connect to church-related thefts

FAIRFEILD COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department has identified a suspect believed to be connected to multiple church-related thefts.
Maurice Sherrod Gibson is wanted in connection to one theft from a church in the Jenkinsville area of Fairfield County and four similar incidents in Lancaster County.
Gibson was last seen driving a dark-colored Chevrolet and is believed to live in the Columbia area.
If you have information regarding this suspect, please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (803-635-4141) or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (803-283-3388).
