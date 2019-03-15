Ex-LCSD deputy files lawsuit after agency being blocked on Facebook

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Retired Lexington County deputy Edward Richardson is suing the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department after he was blocked from posting on the agency’s Facebook page.
The lawsuit states that, on October 25, 2017, Richardson wrote a comment on the LCSD Facebook page regarding a post encouraging the recruitment of new deputies. Richardson commented, “That’s a great idea. But it would be a good idea to instead of doing bonuses, put the money into a fund to take care of wounded officers.” The comment, according to the suit, was deleted within the hour. Richardson was later blocked from the agency’s Facebook page.
The lawsuit notes that Richardson, a member of “The Wounded Blue,” was injured while on duty attempting to stop a suspected burglar driving a stolen small car.
Richardson is seeking “actual, general, special, compensatory, and consequential damages” and “punitive damages” from LCSD. Richardson is also seeking a permanent injunction that won’t allow members of LCSD to block users “without due process on their official government social media platforms.”
WIS reached out to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, but officials declined to comment on the matter.
You can see the full lawsuit below:
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.