Elgin Police: Mother hasn’t been seen in 8 years; foul play suspected

ELGIN, SC (WIS) - The Elgin Police Department is searching for 35-year-old Adrianna Laster.
Authorities said she was last seen around Kelly Street in 2011. She stands 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds.
Officials in Elgin have reached out state, local, and national agencies for help finding Laster. However, she was never found.
Chief Harold Brown said foul play is suspected.
Officials said Laster has a daughter who hasn’t seen her in eight years.
If you have any information on Laster’s whereabouts, contact the Elgin Police Department at 803-438-9917.
The Elgin Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to locating her.
