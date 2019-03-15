CPD: Old Woodlands Road jogger incident was ‘big misunderstanding’

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is reporting that an incident where a man was yelling at a jogger to “get in the car” was actually a big misunderstanding.
On March 13th, a woman reported to police that a man drove by her on Old Woodlands Road while she was jogging and yell at her.
CPD identified the man and was able to speak to him about the incident.
The man told investigators he had his windows down while talking to a friend on the phone.
The jogger misheard what the man was saying and reported the incident to the police.
CPD praised the woman for reporting the incident and stated if you ever feel uncomfortable please contact the police.
Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigating two other cases of women being followed on Shady Lane and on Gracern Road.
