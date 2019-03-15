CPD arrest driver who caused multiple collisions on Bluff Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Department has arrested a man accused of seriously injuring a motorcyclist and Columbia Fire recruit in an alcohol-related crash that took place in January.
Kenneth Smith, 34, has been charged with felony DUI.
On January 19th, Smith was driving a Chevy Impala when he hit a motorcyclist from behind causing them to slide across the roadway.
He also hit a F550 causing the driver of the truck to receive minor injuries.
Smith was recently released from a hospital and is currently detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
