Avoid the handcuffs this St. Patrick’s Day: there’s an average of 50 arrests in Five Points in the last 3 years

“We will be out in force. We’ll have officers placed throughout the festival," Kelly said. We’ll also have officers up high, just to look down and make sure everything is safe. Just out of an abundance of caution, we encourage everyone to come out and have a good time, but to do it in a safe manner – specifically checking our bars for different regulations. We’ll work with Highway Patrol as people are leaving the area. So, don’t be surprised if you see a stepped-up level of enforcement on your highways and main thoroughfares as you leave the festival. We just highly encourage responsible driving, ride sharing, and taxi cabs as you travel back-and-forth to the festival."