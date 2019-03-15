Alleged shooter in New Zealand mosque attacks mentions Dylann Roof as inspiration

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The man who authorities say killed at least 49 people Friday in shootings at two New Zealand mosques appears to mention Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof as an inspiration.
The suspect was arrested and charged with murder in what the country’s prime minster called “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.”
A online manifesto appearing to be from the alleged shooter makes two references to Roof, who killed nine African-American parishioners at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015.
One reference states:
“I support many of those that take a stand against ethnic and cultural genocide. Luca Traini, Anders Breivik, Dylan [sic] Roof, Anton Lundin Pettersson, Darren Osbourne etc.”
The suspect also states:
“I have read the writings of Dylan [sic] Roof and many others, but only really took true inspiration from Knight Justiciar Breivik.”
Roof was sentenced to death in January 2017, becoming the first person ordered executed for a federal hate crime in the United States.
The suspect in the mosque shootings has not been publicly identified.
