20-year-old man arrested after deputies find weed, gun in home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Orangeburg County have arrested 20-year-old Justin Tyler after deputies found marijuana in his possession.
Deputies approached a car located on Coconut Court with a person inside who appeared to be smoking marijuana. Deputies approached the car and a man sitting in the car told officials the car belonged to him.
Shortly after, deputies were given permission by the homeowner to search the home and they found a pound of marijuana, a handgun with two magazines that include a 25-round magazine, and a substantial amount of cash.
Tyler has been charged wih possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Bond for Tyler has been set at $2,500.
