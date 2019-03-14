RCSD: Man wanted for stealing 58-inch TV, breaking into a church

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Richland are searching for Mell Johnson.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Johnson was spotted taking the security sensors off a 58-inch television on February 2 before attempting to leave Walmart on the 10000 block of Two Notch Road. Johnson was confronted by a store employee, but he hit and a second worker with a shopping cart on his way out of the store.
On March 8, officials said Johnson committed a violent second-degree burglary by breaking into Life Destiny Church on the 3600 block of Pine Belt Road around 6 p.m. Deputies said Johnson intended to steal from the church.
Jail records indicate Johnson has been arrested more than 12 times.
If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC. You can also visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
