RCSD looking to ID suspects wanted in four burglaries

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking to identifying three suspects wanted for Burglary.
Between March 6 and March 13, four businesses have been burglarized in Richland County, officials said. The suspects broke the glass to the front doors of the businesses and stole cigarettes and beer.
The burglaries happened at the Dollar General on Wilson Blvd., the BP gas station on Parklane Rd., the Family Dollar on Hardscrabble Rd., and Walgreen’s on Hardscrabble Rd.
The third suspect waits outside and loads up the stolen goods, officials said. Surveillance videos from inside the businesses recorded the burglaries.
RCSD requests that if anyone recognizes the people in the photos or knows any information about these burglaries; call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
