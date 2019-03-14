OCSO arrest second gunman connected to nightclub shooting that left one dead

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A second gunman connected to a shooting at a nightclub that left a one person dead has been arrested by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
“We have developed information that indicated there were two gunmen firing at the nightclub that night,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This second arrest is a result of the ongoing investigation.”
Jajuan Cooke, 25, was taken into custody off of Kennerly Road by the US Marshals task force and OCSO. He is being charged with murder.
Kendalon Curry, 25, was apprehended on March 12th and also facing charges in connection to the shooting death of a 35-year-old man at a Cordova area nightclub.
OCSO investigators have determined that both Cooke and Curry fired multiple rounds at a Carver Edisto School Road nightclub after a dispute.
On March 2nd, witnesses said they saw a vehicle pull up to the club around 4:20 a.m. They said at least two men exited the vehicle before they began firing in the direction of the club.
When the firing stopped, the victim was discovered to have suffered a fatal upper body wound.
Cooke is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday when he will be formally charged and presented his rights.
Inv. John Stuke is leading the investigation.
