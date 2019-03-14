LCSD launches death investigation after popular Irmo dentist dies

Dr. Jim Raman (Source: Irmo Smiles)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 14, 2019 at 12:09 PM EST - Updated March 14 at 12:52 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is now looking into the death of Dr. Jim Raman.

Deputies were called to a home on Lakefront Court around 4:30 a.m. on March 12, according to LCSD spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick. At this point, no one has been arrested or detained in conection to the death.

Irmo Smiles released the following statement on Dr. Raman’s death:

Irmo Smiles has suffered a tragic loss this week. It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dr. Jim Raman. As our staff and the family prepare for Dr. Raman’s celebration of life, please join us in praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time. We will be working to reschedule Dr. Misti Raman’s patients and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. Your patience is greatly appreciated as we give Dr. Misti Raman time to grieve the loss of her loving husband.

Officials with LCSD said they are not seeking any suspects or persons of interest. However, the investigation is ongoing.

