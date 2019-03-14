LCSD launches death investigation after popular Irmo dentist dies

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is now looking into the death of Dr. Jim Raman.
Deputies were called to a home on Lakefront Court around 4:30 a.m. on March 12, according to LCSD spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick. At this point, no one has been arrested or detained in conection to the death.
Irmo Smiles released the following statement on Dr. Raman’s death:
Officials with LCSD said they are not seeking any suspects or persons of interest. However, the investigation is ongoing.
