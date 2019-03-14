Google employee breaks record for calculating pi

(CNN) - Thursday is pi day. And what better way to celebrate than by setting a world record regarding the infamously long number.
Emma Haruka Iwao is a Google employee based in Osaka, Japan.
And she recently set a Guinness record for calculating pi to the greatest number of digits.
If you remember back to math class, you'll recall that pi is an irrational number that starts at 3.14 and continues infinitely without repetition.
It took Iwao four months and 25 Google Cloud virtual machines to calculate pi to more than 31 trillion digits.
The previous record, set in 2016, was just over 22 trillion digits.
"We keep investing in the cloud and it gets even better over time," said Iwao. "Hopefully we can do an even bigger computation in the future."
Iwao told CNN it was a childhood dream to set such a record.
In fact, she first downloaded software to calculate pi on her home computer when she was just 12 years old.
