FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms

Friday is an Alert Day! A cold front will approach the Midlands through the day. The front will deliver a few scattered showers and possibly some isolated thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. The threat for severe weather is low for now. However, we’ll need to watch the front. It will be moving into some very warm air. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. So, a strong thunderstorm is not out of the question. Gusty winds are also possible. A lot of this rain will likely arrive during your late afternoon/evening commute, so heads up.