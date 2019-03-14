FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day for scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms in the Midlands. Then, cooler weather settles in for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Friday is now an Alert Day!
· A cold front will bring scattered showers and isolated storms to the Midlands by Friday afternoon and evening (50%). Severe weather chances are low for now. However, some brief heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.
· Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 Friday.
· Clouds will linger into Saturday, but we’ll see some sunshine. Temps will cool into the mid 60s.
· More 60s are in your forecast for St. Patrick’s Day (Sunday). We’ll see partly cloudy skies.
· Expecting more 60s for most of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
For your Thursday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. No rain is expected. Low temperatures will be on the mild side, dropping into the low 60s.
Friday is an Alert Day! A cold front will approach the Midlands through the day. The front will deliver a few scattered showers and possibly some isolated thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. The threat for severe weather is low for now. However, we’ll need to watch the front. It will be moving into some very warm air. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. So, a strong thunderstorm is not out of the question. Gusty winds are also possible. A lot of this rain will likely arrive during your late afternoon/evening commute, so heads up.
Rain chances on Friday are around 50%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.
With the front to our southeast by Saturday, we’ll see improving conditions through the day. In fact, we’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
By Sunday, on St. Patrick’s Day, temperatures will be in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. More 60s are in your forecast next week.
Tonight: Clouds and Stars. Mild. Low temperatures in the lower 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: S/SW 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Clouds & Some Sun. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
