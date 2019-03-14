First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Friday for Showers, Isolated Storms

First Alert Friday for Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms
Much Cooler By The Weekend
High pressure will start to pump in Southwest winds today and Friday giving us much warmer temperatures as we’ll see near 80 degrees the next couple of days. A cold front will move into the state tomorrow with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not looking for any severe weather.
The front will stall near the coast, this will allow for cooler temperatures for the next several days starting Saturday. Few more clouds and scattered showers are possible near the coast.
Weather Highlights:
- Very warm Today and Friday with highs Near 80
- First Alert Friday as a cold front arrives tomorrow…ahead of the front will be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
- Cooler temperatures Saturday through Wednesday
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Highs upper 70s to Near 80
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows Upper 40s
First Alert Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. 50% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to Near 80
