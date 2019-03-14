F-16 makes emergency landing at MYR after experiencing in-flight issue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An F-16 made an emergency landing at the Myrtle Beach International Airport Thursday after suffering an in-flight issue, according to MYR spokesperson Kirk Lovell.
Lovell says the plane landed safely at around 11:00 a.m. He added commercial carriers did not experience any delays as a result of the incident. According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the aircraft was not on fire.
Myrtle Beach Fire assisted Myrtle Beach Jetport Fire Department on scene.
This is all the information available. WMBF News has a crew en route to the scene. Check back for updates.
