Ex-Kraft Heinz employee sues company, claims sanitizer used in poultry chiller

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - A former employee of the Kraft Heinz Company is suing the food and beverage business after sanitizer was allegedly used in a poultry chiller.
The lawsuit states the company uses a anti-microbial agent called Inspexx 150 to sanitize their poultry chiller. However, the company received another chemical called Oxonia Active on July 27, 2017, from Ecolab. The chemical has the same principal ingredients as Inspexx 150 but is not permitted to clean the chiller.
On August 8, 2017, plaintiff David Glover instructed a quality lead tech to place a “hold notice” on the chemical tote to prevent it from being used in the chiller instead of the Inspexx 150. Glover told another employee to take the chemical from the floor and place it on the shipping dock to be returned to Ecolab.
The lawsuit states the Oxonia Active was later moved from the loadiing dock back to the production line and added to the turkey chiller on August 15, 2017. The lawsuit goes on to say Glover did not know about this action and the action was not due to “negligence, misfeasance, or to any conduct” by Glover.
Glover was relieved of his duties at Kraft Heinz one month later.
Glover is seeking reinstatement at Kraft Heinz wages, damages, and the cost of legal fees.
You can read the full lawsuit below.
