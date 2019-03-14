Deputies arrest man after killing man at Orangeburg Co. nightclub

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 25-year-old Kendalon Curry following a shooting at a nightclub in Cordova.
Deputies were called to the nightclub around 4 a.m. on March 2 after witnesses reported several shots being fired at the business. Once deputies arrived, they were flagged down by witnesses who led them to a man lying face up after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Witnesses said a man left a vehicle and fired several shots at the nightclub. Later, they found the victim on the ground.
Curry was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder. His bond will be determined by a circuit court judge at a later date.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this shooting.
