1 dead, 1 injured after early morning house fire in Irmo

IRMO, SC (WIS) - One person has died and another person is injured after a house fire in Irmo early Thursday morning, according to the Irmo Fire Chief.
Officials said crews responded to a house on the 1400 block of Waterwood Dr. around 3:16 a.m.
Irmo Police arrived on scene first and confirmed one person was still trapped in the home. Irmo Fire units arrived on scene and reported smoke coming from the house and fire coming out of the rear of the home.
Crews pulled one person out of the home and worked on extinguishing the fire. One person was transported by Lexington County EMS to Lexington Hospital and one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
The deceased person’s identity has not been released at this time. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries the other person sustained.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Check back for updates.
