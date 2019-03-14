Correctional officer arrested after allegedly attempting to bring in contraband

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services has released an arrest warrant today for Correctional Officer Anthony J. Murgolo, an officer working at the Lieber Correctional Institution.
Murgolo has been charged with misconduct in office, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and introduction of contraband to inmates.
On March 14th, Murgolo entered LCI grounds in a state-issued vehicle. As he parked, another officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found 3 packages wrapped in electrical tape.
Murgolo immediately stated to the officer, “I’m not going to lie to you, I brought that in, I needed the money, I ****ed up.”
Upon opening the packages officers located 474 grams of marijuana, 294 grams of tobacco, a Dremel tool, headphones, cigar wraps, and two tubes of glue.
The Director of SCDC considers all of the items found to be contraband.
The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.
