Coroner releases ID of victim who died in Lexington Co. house fire

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has unveiled the identity of the person who died following a house fire early Thursday morning.
According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 69-year-old Joel Ferris was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.
Officials said crews responded to a house on the 1400 block of Waterwood Dr. around 3:16 a.m.
Irmo Police arrived on scene first and confirmed one person was still trapped in the home. Irmo Fire units arrived on scene and reported smoke coming from the house and fire coming out of the rear of the home.
Crews pulled one person out of the home and worked on extinguishing the fire. One person was transported by Lexington County EMS to Lexington Hospital and one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials said the second victim who was hurt in the fire was taken to a local hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Check back for updates.
