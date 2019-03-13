Statewide tornado drill to take place Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A statewide tornado drill will take place Wednesday morning as part of Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week. South Carolina ranks 26th in the U.S. for the number of tornado strikes.
According to the National Weather Service, our state averages 16 tornadoes a year. Since 1950, there have been 58 deaths due to tornadoes and more than 1300 injuries.
One of the most significant was in March of 2008 when several minor twisters and several strong EF-2 and EF-3 tornadoes caused about $40 million worth of damage across the state.
The statewide tornado drill is at 9 a.m.
