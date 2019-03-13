Residents near Five Points hoping for a safe St. Patty’s Day weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Residents who live near Five Points are calling for safety as the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration approaches.
“Be aware of your surroundings,” said Ann Summer, who lives in the Shandon area.
Summer lives just down the road from the center of the action. Her hope is that everyone has a good time and makes it home in one piece.
Her neighbor, Melanie Baker, agrees that when the sun goes down, things can get rowdier.
“Whenever there’s a lot of alcohol, and probably a lot of other substances floating around, there’s potential for bad things to occur,” Baker said.
Back in the fall, WIS spoke with Howard Boone, Jr., about the issue. He was shot as an innocent bystander after last year’s events and has called for a stop to reckless gun violence.
“It’s a big responsibility to carry a concealed weapon because a lot of people can get hurt if it’s used in the wrong manner,” Boone said.
Folks who live near Five Points are just hoping everyone can enjoy the night without violence.
“I pray for a successful safe festival for all,” Baker said.
A shooting following last year’s St. Patrick’s Day events in Five points left multiple people injured.
