Police in Columbia investigating hit-and-run collision after pedestrian injured

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department needs your help finding the suspect involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Officials said the incident happened on March 11 at the intersection of Two Notch Road and Cushman Drive. The pedestrian was traveling east on Two Notch Road when a vehicle disregarded a red traffic signal and struck him. After hitting the pedestrian, the suspect continued to drive leaving the scene.
The victim, according to the Columbia Police Department, suffered head trauma, internal trauma, and some broken bones from the collision.
The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as possibly a red newer Jeep Cherokee with dark tinted windows.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
