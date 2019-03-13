Lexington High School student hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on school grounds

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a Lexington High School student was struck by a car on Wednesday morning.
The student is in serious but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle on school grounds, officials said.
Emergency officials responded to Lexington High School on Augusta Hwy. shortly after 8:15 a.m. Lexington County firefighters and EMS provided immediate emergency medical care to the student before transporting them to a local hospital.
That student has not been identified. Lexington County School District One officials have notified the student’s parents.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. Check back for updates.
