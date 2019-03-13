GRAPHIC: Light pole falls during AR high school soccer game, injuring student and referee

CLARKSVILLE, AR (KFSM/CNN) – A strong gust of wind sent a stadium light pole crashing onto the field during a high school soccer game in what could have been a deadly accident.
The light pole injured a player and a referee during a soccer game between Mena High School and Dardanelle High School in Clarksville, AR, on Saturday, when wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour pounded the Clarksville High School stadium.
Video shows the moment a light pole snapped in half, landing on a referee and grazing Mena soccer player Andrew Davis’ side.
"I started running around because I felt my head. I felt blood,” Davis said. “I started running around saying I need help because I don’t know what kind of condition I am.”
Parents, coaches and fans rushed the field trying to see who all was hurt.
"I heard the glass shattering, and that's when the glass just kind of blew right around where I was," said Mena soccer player Camden Broderson.
Broderson said he had glass in his eyes, but he ran to help the referee pinned under the fallen pole.
"He was face down at the moment,” Broderson said. “I kind of just pulled the bar off of him and that's when everybody started crowding up."
Broderson washed the glass from his eyes and was taken to the hospital.
Davis and the referee were rushed away in an ambulance.
"My head was swollen pretty bad,” Davis said. “My hands got tore up…I had seven stitches in my knee."
Parents and players said the field was quickly evacuated and shut down because other light poles were shaking due to the wind.
"I didn't get lucky,” Davis said. “It was by the grace of God that I was able just to move out of the way."
The referee now has a broken leg.
The school district is still evaluating the safety of other light poles on their field.
