Friend of Charleston church shooter arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A friend of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof was arrested Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach.
According to booking information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 24-year-old Joseph Carlton Meek was arrested at around 3:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue North and charged with loitering and operating a vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition.
In March 2017, Meek was sentenced to 27 months in prison for misprision of a felony and making false statements, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.
Prosecutors alleged that more than a week prior to the attack at Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015, Roof told Meek he was going to shoot parishioners during a bible study. Roof also explained to Meek that he had been planning the crime for six months and intended to use the attack as a catalyst for a race war.
Meek told friends and family he knew Roof had committed the attack but took steps to prevent them from contacting law enforcement, according to the release. Prosecutors said when Meek eventually contacted the FBI on June 18, 2015, he lied about his knowledge regarding Roof’s plan to attack the church.
Records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons show Meek was released from custody on Sept. 28, 2018. An incident report detailing the circumstances surrounding Meek’s arrest in Myrtle Beach was not immediately available.
