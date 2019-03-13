FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day for scattered rain, possible storms

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day for scattered rain and potential thunderstorms in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re expecting highs in the mid to upper 70s Thursday. We’ll see clouds and sunshine.
· Friday is now an Alert Day!
· A cold front will bring scattered showers and possibly a storm or two to the Midlands by Friday (50%). Severe weather chances are low for now. However, some brief heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.
· Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Friday.
· Clouds will linger into Saturday. Temps will be much cooler, in the low 60s.
· More 60s are in your forecast for St. Patrick’s Day (Sunday).
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through our Thursday night, expect passing clouds across the Midlands. No rain is expected. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.
On Thursday, get ready for much warmer weather. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon under partly sunny skies. Most of the day will be dry.
Friday is an Alert Day! A cold front will approach the Midlands through the day Friday. The front will likely deliver scattered showers to our area and possibly a thunderstorm or two mainly. The threat for severe weather is low. However, we’ll need to watch the front. It will be moving into warm air. Highs will be in the upper 70s. So, a strong thunderstorm is not out of the question. Gusty winds are also possible. Some of this rain could also arrive during your late afternoon and evening commute, so heads up. Rain chances on Friday are around 50%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A couple of sprinkles could stick around for some of us early Saturday. We’ll likely see a good deal of clouds Saturday. Highs will cool into the low 60s.
By Sunday, on St. Patrick’s Day, temperatures will be in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Tonight: Clouds and Stars. Not as Cold. Low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Thursday: Clouds & Sun. Much Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: S/SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Good Deal of Clouds. Isolated Sprinkle. Much Cooler. Highs in the low 60s.
