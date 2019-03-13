FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day for scattered rain, possible storms

Friday is an Alert Day! A cold front will approach the Midlands through the day Friday. The front will likely deliver scattered showers to our area and possibly a thunderstorm or two mainly. The threat for severe weather is low. However, we’ll need to watch the front. It will be moving into warm air. Highs will be in the upper 70s. So, a strong thunderstorm is not out of the question. Gusty winds are also possible. Some of this rain could also arrive during your late afternoon and evening commute, so heads up. Rain chances on Friday are around 50%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.