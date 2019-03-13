First Alert Forecast: Spring Like Temperatures On The Way

Spring Like Temperatures, Along With Spring Like Showers
High pressure to our North will move further East over the next few days. This will allow for a Southwest wind to develop giving us breezy, warmer conditions today and Thursday. A cold front will move into the state by Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late afternoon through evening.
The front will stall near the coast, this will allow for cooler temperatures for the weekend. We’ll watch for possible very small disturbances to ride the front Sunday into early next week. It might be just closer enough to us that we include a shower chance over the weekend into early next week. However, the verdict is still out on this feature. Will know more by late Friday.
Weather Highlights:
- Mix of Sun and Clouds the next few days with Highs between 70 – 77 Becoming breezy on Thursday.
- Cold front arrives late Friday…ahead of the front will be scattered showers
- Cooler temperatures for the weekend
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. High Near 70
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows Upper 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Highs Middle to Upper 70s
