COLA fans excited about reported meeting between McMaster and Panthers owner Wednesday

“One thing I’ve noticed about him is, he’s not about one – this way or that way – he’s about all. Meaning, bringing the organization together to where – we been had the saying ‘two states, one team,’ but he grasped that and he’s actually pushing it and we like that, but we are excited because one thing we’ve always looked for is something that can unite us and when I say us, I’m talking about everybody, nobody the race, the creed, nationality – somebody to make us all feel like one.”