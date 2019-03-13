COLA fans excited about reported meeting between McMaster and Panthers owner Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Carolina Panthers fans here in the Midlands say they’re excited about news that team owner, David Tepper, is considering moving some of the team’s operations to the Palmetto State. Now, the Charleston Post and Courier is reporting that Tepper is scheduled to meet with Governor Henry McMaster and other state leaders on Wednesday.
The governor’s office would not confirm whether or not the meeting is happening, saying it’s a, “longstanding practice not to comment on potential economic development projects.”
Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers from Jerry Richardson in 2018 for a record $2.2 billion and according to the Charleston Post and Courier, the new owner has been considering moving the team’s headquarters and practice facilities to South Carolina since last year. Sources say one location being considered for a new practice facility is the site of the old Knights Stadium in Fort Mill.
Omah McClinton is a member of the COLA Riot, a group dedicated to growing the Carolina Panthers’ fan base. With chapters around the country and the world, the group here in the Midlands meets at the Carolina Ale House for every single Panthers game of the season. McClinton says his job is to get the crowd excited.
“Everywhere I go, somebody says ‘Panther Man,’ because I am die hard,” McClinton said while pointing to his “pounding” Carolina Panthers tattoo.
A fan of the team and the new owner, McClinton says Tepper has been a positive reinforcement in uniting the Carolinas.
“One thing I’ve noticed about him is, he’s not about one – this way or that way – he’s about all. Meaning, bringing the organization together to where – we been had the saying ‘two states, one team,’ but he grasped that and he’s actually pushing it and we like that, but we are excited because one thing we’ve always looked for is something that can unite us and when I say us, I’m talking about everybody, nobody the race, the creed, nationality – somebody to make us all feel like one.”
The Post and Courier is also reporting the move could bring hundreds of jobs to the Palmetto State.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.