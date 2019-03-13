Budget passes second reading in SC Statehouse after hours of debate

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After more than 12 hours of debate, lawmakers finally passed the second reading of the state budget.
House leaders worked until about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to hammer out the details on what they’ll be doing with tax dollars this year.
Some of the money will go towards funding teacher and state employee raises and tuition freezes.
“From a human stand point of what makes South Carolina great- that’s the people that help run state government, teachers and our workers around the state. It was a good day for them,” Rep. Gary Simill said.
There was also an emotionally charged debate over defunding Planned Parenthood. A proviso would direct no state funds would go to the organization.
“We’re doing exactly what Dems have been saying we should’ve been doing the last 20 years. Its exciting in SC. We look forward to this budget passing in the Senate. We look forward to the continued cooperation from the Governor’s Office in helping us craft a budget we can all agree on,” Rep. Todd Rutherford said.
