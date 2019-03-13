Behind-the-scenes of the new luxe apartments in NE Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Don’t want the traffic of downtown, but want the same convenience and pizzazz? The Roseberry apartments in northeast Columbia might be the answer to that problem.
These brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are an “oasis within the city” senior real estate manager Jennifer Kemp says. “The Roseberry is a very special place...You can get to a lot of the main veins of the highway and different parts of our great city. We also feel it offers an abundance of shopping as well as modern amenities.”
Stepping inside, you can definitely tell that details are ever present within the extra features. There’s a resort-style swimming pool coupled with a sundeck, playground and rose garden. As well as a business center and mail room with modern package lockers. In the main spaces, art is also abundant. “Our art is one of our most obvious areas of something unique and different. We’re very proud to partner with local artists in town and the Christenberry collection and they provide us different, very custom pieces," Kemp said.
In the apartments themselves, all the floor plans are named for types of roses, have energy-efficient appliances, a Spectrum Wi-Fi & Deluxe Cable package, an in-unit washer & dryer and of course, are pet friendly. “Downtown has a lot to offer - but lots of pockets of Columbia have a lot to offer - so we’re very proud to highlight this area in particular.”
